Hydration may be a natural remedy that offers allergy relief in in place of OTC or prescription products

Drinking water is beneficial Photo by Boxed Water Is Better on Unsplash

Warm water may help with allergies

Spring and the traditional allergy season are almost here but many people have been saying that they are dealing with allergies year-long in recent years. Not everyone is comfortable with taking over counter or prescription meds and may be interested in trying natural remedies. There is no one cure that will work for everyone but it's good to know alternatives and be able to at least try something that will save time and money and not have side effects.

Advanced Health acknowledges the benefits of Western medicine which is the least invasive but also promotes eastern remedies that are natural which may benefit some who try them. One remedy that is recommended for allergy season is proper hydration with water.

When the respiratory and digestive systems are dehydrated, the immune system will cause a rebound effect leading to nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and/or coughing. Do the following in order to optimize your hydration:

Drinking water may help allergies Photo by Johnny McClung on Unsplash

Drinking at the right time of day or night is beneficial

Advanced Health recommends drinking 2 to 3 cups of plain warm water upon waking up and waiting at least 30 minutes before eating or drinking anything else. "Warm meals that naturally contain water like green vegetables, beans, oats, quinoa, millet, mushrooms" are recommended as well as not drinking liquids while eating. Waiting a half hour after a meal before drinking lots of warm water is suggested.

Making a habit of not eating at least 3 hours before bedtime and drinking 2 cups of water during the evening is supposed to be beneficial as well as drinking 1 cup of water before and after taking shower or bath. While these suggestions might sound strange I am a witness that doing the opposite can be deadly. After my husband does I began eating late at night and going right to sleep and drinking water or juice with meals.

The result was constant nasal congestion and mucus building in my throat along with indigestion and acid reflux. I tried antihistamines, decongestants, nasal spray, a humidifier, probiotics, and rinsing my nostrils all to no avail.can't guarantee what will be the results of others but once I began adhering to the changes of when to drink along with drinking warm water I did see some positive changes within a few days but its only been a week. I still decided to share this information with others who may be wondering why certain symptoms go away and return or don't leave at all.