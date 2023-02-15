Wendy Williams has been abandoned by friends and deemed toxic and unemployable by TV executives

Cheryl E Preston

Wendy Williams is being abandoned

The plight of Wendy Williams continues to show no light at the end of the tunnel for the former daytime talk show host. Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter is still trying to get the courts to make Wendy continue alimony payments although a judge recently sided with Wendy which would be used to take care of his mistress/fiance and their new child. Plans for a comeback Podcast where Williams said she would make more money than she did on her talks show have seemingly stalled.

Sources close to the situation are saying that practically everyone who once leaned on Williams has now abandoned her. According to Radar, television executives, some of who made money from her talk show are now laughing behind her back and saying things that are disparaging.

Sources say Wendy's former friends have abandoned her after enduring months of the 58-year-old professional gabber's unhinged behavior that ultimately led to losing her show in June.Now the recovering addict's only companions are paid staff who are waging a desperate effort to keep her clean and sober, insiders dished.

Williams's former supporters are distancing themselves from her

Wendy's situation brings to mind the old adage that when you smile the world smiles with you but when you cry you cry alone as those she once looked out for are now having nothing to do with her. She was in tears as she shared how her former spouse treated her and now to have others turn their backs must be disheartening.

"All the people who hung on to her when she was on top as a daytime diva have headed for the hills and don't even answer her phone calls anymore," snitched a source. Worse, industry insiders said Wendy's plans to mount a chat show comeback are being met with outward silence and private laughter by TV execs who believe her off-the-rails behavior — including multiple rehab stints, embarrassing public episodes, and unexcused absences — has made her toxic and unemployable.

I write, about breaking news, and current events.

