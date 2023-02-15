Royal sources say Prince Harry is making demands that if not met will keep him from attending the coronation in May

Prince Harry is said to making demands on King Charles Photo by Royal FamilyNews Youtube screenshot

Will Prince Harry's demands be met?

During interviews to promote his book Spare Prince Harry said he desired reconciliation with his family but the ball was in the court of the British royals. Now according to The Daily Mail, it is Harry who needs to make a move. Invitations to the coronation of King Charles are set to go out immediately according to royal sources who are also suggesting that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markledo not attend the ceremony it will be because of their own decisions.

Sources close to the Susseses are saying that Prince Harry is demanding a meeting with King Charles and Prince William prior to leaving Monticello California to attend the coronation. Harry made it clear in Spare that he expects his family to apologize for the way they treated Meghan which led to the couple leaving the UK for the United States. If the Duke gets his way and his father and brother meet with him he will be attending the coronation as a guest in the audience without any formal part in the celebration.

If King Charles and Prince William do not meet Harry's demand for a meeting then the Sussexes will not be attending the coronation service. If the King and his heir do decide to meet with Prince Harry there is no guarantee things will work out in the Duke's favor and he still may possibly not attend. Palace leakers have said that the King desires reconciliation with his son and for everything to go smoothly for his big day. Will he give in to what his youngest son wants just to get through the day or stand his ground remains to be seen so be on the lookout for updates to this story.