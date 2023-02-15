Will the revelation that Trina is his daughter cause Curtis to cut off Stella, Jordan, and Portia?

Trina's world is about to be shattered Photo by GH spoilers screenshot

Curtis is headed for a big fall

A few weeks back on General Hospital Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) told Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) had hidden the truth that Nina Reeves ( Cynthia Watros) was Willow Tait's ( Katelyn Macmullen) mother. Curtis replied that he could not tolerate lies and that he would really be troubled by a paternity reveal that came so late. This lets fans know that when he finds out that Trina Robinson is his daughter it may be a long time before he can forgive those involved.

Spoilers tease that by the end of this week or the middle of next week, the truth will be revealed and Curtis will be devastated. Portia is the root of the issue for keeping this secret for two decades but Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) and Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) must also bear some blame. Jordan and Stella both said ti was not their secret to reveal but Curtis may not see it that way.

The fallout will be great

Curtis may feel betrayed by Jordan yet again because she kept secret that Tagert was alive as well as others that were work-related. . Aunt Stella did not tell Curtis Marshall's truth of why he walked away and allowed her nephew to believe his dad was dead for all of his life. Now Portia with whom he just took wedding vows has kept the biggest secret of all.

Curtis will need some time to process this situation as will Tagert. This information coming to light will destroy the dynamic of the newly blended family. Portia really should have come clean but she did not want to hurt anyone and now they will all be devastated anyway. Curtis might have to take a step back from all the women in his life except Trina and he might have to depend on good friends Drew, Nina, and Laura Collins (Genie Francis to get him through.