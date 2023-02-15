Is Trina's family only making nice with Spencer because of the wedding on General Hospital?

Spencer and Trina Photo by GH Screenshot

The swords were down for the wedding

On General Hospital it's no secret that the family of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) has no use for Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves). Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) has called Spencer entitled, privileged, and selfish. She also said his family is dangerous but GH viewers know it's a complicated situation with the Cassadine clan and Portia is on the outside looking in. Marcus Taggert (Real' Andrews) Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) have all expressed to Trina that they believe Spencer is trouble but on Valentine's Day all seemed to be forgiven.

As they were preparing for the wedding Portia told Trina she could bring a plus one and she naturally called Spencer. Trina introduced him to her uncle Ezekiel ( Gavin Houston) and grandfather Sterling Robinson ( Rico Ross) and everyone played nice (thus far). Curtis, Taggert, and Marshall all seemed to be OK with the Cassadine Prince showing up but was this only for one day? Trina and Spencer are already causing alarm as they have left the wedding and gone to visit Stella Henry (Vernee Watson).

The future is uncertain

Spoilers from General Hospital Tea reveal that Spencer will console Trina next week and that the truth will finally be revealed about her biological father. Previous spoilers said Trina and Stella would get the same update on their cell phones so perhaps this will happen while they are together in Stella's hotel room. However, the truth is finally revealed Spencer will be by Trina's side and time will tell whether or not the Robinson/Ashford clan has changed their minds about the Cassadine heir. Be sure to tune in to General Hospital to find out what comes next.