General Hospital Spoilers: Shots are heard on Spoon Island

Wyndamere Castle on Spoon Island Photo by GH Wiki

Does someone else die on General Hospital?

Spoiler alerts for General Hospital say that "Shots will ring out on Spoon Island" on Wednesday, February 22 but there is no news regarding who pulls the trigger and if anyone is hurt or killed There are so many possibilities and fans and spoilers are putting them all out there. It has already been said that Spoon Island will run red with blood but this far only Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) has been presumed dead after Ava Cassadine (Maura West) hit him in the head so who will be next?

Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) told Heather Webber (Alley Mills) that when they escape with Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) he has a detour to make so he will probably try to find Ava at Wyndemere. Could Ava shoot Ryan or will Dr. Chamberlain do harm to her or someone else? General Hospital viewers suggest that Mason Gatlin (Nathanyeal Grey) will meet his demise after following Ava and Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) to Spoon Island or perhaps Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), Heather or Esme will be shot.

Soaps.com indicates that on Friday, February 24 Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Laura Collins (Geni Francis) will comfort Spencer Casssadine (Nicholas Chaves) and this could be because Esme Prince is on the run with her unborn baby or perhaps the body of Nikolas will be found. The servant who assisted Nik and was feeding Esme while she was in the North Tower seems to have disappeared but he might also possibly end up as the victim. During the next week, almost anyone could show up on Spoon Island so stay tuned to General Hospital.