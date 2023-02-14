The $500 Virginia Uninsured Motorist Fee may be on the way out in 2024

Virginia drivers will be required to have insurance in order to register a vehicle. Photo by Philip Myrtorp on Unsplash

DMV may be dropping the uninsured motorist fee

WTOP NEWS reports that Virginia is one of only a few states that do not require car insurance but that may be about to change. A new bill SB951 is being considered in the General Assembly and if it becomes law would eliminate an option that drivers without car insurance in Virginia have benefited from for many years. This bill would mean that automobile owners in the Old Dominion would no longer be able to register their vehicles by paying $500 for the Virginia Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee.

Eligible vehicle owners who didn't have the $500 upfront have been able to enter into a Payment Plan Program to pay the DMV fee over time. The Virginia Uninsured Motorist Fee has allowed drivers in the Commonwealth who are not covered by an auto insurance policy to pay the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) $500 in addition to regular registration fees in order to register a vehicle.

Payment of the $500 fee does not provide the motorist with any insurance coverage. If involved in an accident, the uninsured motorist remains personally liable. This fee is valid for twelve months but may be prorated for a shorter amount of time".

All Virginia drivers may soon have to provide proof of auto insurance

Virginians who pay the $500 and never obtain insurance can cause problems for insured drivers if they are at fault in an accident. The bill had previously passed the Senate and on Tuesday passed in the House of Delegates and is on the way to Gov. Youngkin's desk. Senator Frank Ruff, (R_Mecklenbern) is the patron of the bill which if approved would go into effect in 2024.

"For whatever reason many years ago, the General Assembly created a $500 fee for the alternative to buying insurance,"There is no value for anyone in allowing this."

News 3 spoke with licensed drivers who have been hit by those who drive without being insured and one of them Jonathan Morris said "It's frustrating for sure," DMV Acting Commissioner Linda Ford testified regarding the bill and told lawmakers that a little over 5,000 people paid the fee in 2022. She also mentioned a 2018 study that revealed that 10 percent of drivers do not have insurance. SB951 would ensure that you would not be able to register a vehicle with the Virginia DMV unless you were properly covered by auto insurance.