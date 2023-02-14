Valerie Bertinelli says she has embraced past pain and found freedom

Valerie Bertinelli says she is free Photo by Today screenshot

Valerie Bertinelli has been body shamed

Actress Valerie Bertinelli has shared her struggles with body image for decades and now is letting fans in on some personal details of her journey. Today is revealed that an ex "Mercilessly mocked her" but no name has been given. Fans know that she was married to Eddie Van Halen ( 1981-2007) who is the father of her son Wolfgang Van Halen and that Berinelli has said Eddie was the love of her life. She recently divorced her second husband Tom Vitali (2011-2022) and said the day the marriage was over was the second-best day of her life.

The actress has also been in relationships with Steven Spielberg (1979 - 1980), Dirk Benedict (1979), Paul Shaffer (1977), and Scott Colomby (1975 -1978). Bertinelli has been most outspoken in regard to her union with Vitali. In an emotional Instagram Bertinelli let her followers in on a secret.

Bertinelli shares her pain

“I had a small hidden bruise that was activated today,” "You can probably hear them,"

Listeners can hear the pants she was wearing rubbing together making a slight swooshing sound that many women can probably relate to.

“I'd stopped wearing (the pants) because I was ... mercilessly mocked,” she said, recalling that her ex told her she was “too lazy to do anything about” her body to stop the rubbing issue. “Hidden bruises are something that emotional, verbal, and mental abuse do to you that people can’t see,” she continued. “But we kind of deal with them every day when they’re activated. I’m so grateful that the work I’m doing on healing is working.”

The actress has received freedom

Valerie Bertinelli is a hero to women everywhere who have struggled with body shaming and have triggers that bring back painful memories of the past. As a celebrity, she has choices at her disposal that could assist in making certain changes to her body but she chose a method that benefits women from all walks of life. She has given up the scale and is embracing the swoosh and other women will now also be set free by her example.

"Now I can wear them, hear that sound and that’s the sound of freedom," she said with a smile.