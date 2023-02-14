King Charles and Queen Camilla persevere through recent challenges

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFu2Z_0kn5BUdN00
King Charles and Queen Consort CamillaPhoto byChicken soup for the soul Youtube screenshot

King Charles and Camilla persevere

There were rumors that King Charles III would never ascend to the throne because Queen Elizabeth II would never abdicate. It was also said that the Queen had made plans to bypass her son and name Prince William as heir but now Charles is the reigning monarch and planning his coronation on May 6. It was initially stated that his wife Camilla Parker Bowles would never be Queen and would be referred to as Princess Consort but Elizabeth II later announced that her daughter-in-law would become Queen Consort which is the term for women who marry a king but are not born into royalty.

In spite of the King and Queen Consort ascending to power, they have had to deal with the drama surrounding Prince Harry's book Spare, his appearances on talk shows, and the Netflix docuseries where the royals were trashed. Harry accused Buckingham Palace of leaking information and planting stories about him and Meghan in order to keep the paparazzi from exposing what was going on with others in the Royal family.

The King and Queen Consort will continue to move forward

Sources representing the royals have said the King is heartbroken about the rift between his sons Prince William and Prince Harry and everyone seems to be waiting for an official announcement that Harry and Meghan Markle have indeed been invited to the coronation. In the midst of the uncertainty, there has been a second COVID diagnosis for Queen Camilla who first tested positive in February of 2022.

Even so King Charles II and his wife are moving along with royal duties. Camilla, along with her husband recently looked stunning when they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who arrived at the palace for a visit. Both the King and Queen Consort wore royal blue in their attire and they looked absolutely regal. They will no doubt continue to move forward in spite of personal issues.

