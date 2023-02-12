Wrestling Great The Total Package Lex Luger appeared at the Big Lick Comic Con

Michael Preston meets Lex Luger Photo by Cheryl E Preston

Lex Luger continues to show up for his fans

The Big Lick Comic Con returned to the Star City on February 11 and 12 at the Berglund Center. Several hundred fans were already inside shortly after the doors opened at noon. One of the highlights of the afternoon was seeing legendary Pro wrestler Lex Luger. In the midst of thousands of items for sale including comic books, stuffed animals, and memorabilia like Pokemon cards there were fans dressed as their favorite comic book or movie characters.

In the very back were tables where you could obtain autographs and have pictures taken with various entertainers and Lugar who was billed as The Total Package was one of the stars this year. He was also one of the various incantations of the popular Wrestling quartet The Four Horsemen led by Ric Flair. Michael L Preston Jr. attended with his niece and nephew and introduced a 5th generation in his family to Pro Wrestling royalty.

Lex Luger has overcome health issues

Luger autographed a photo and also Preston's wrestling belt. He gave me a fist bump and said he appreciated the fact that we had come out to support him and that our family had enjoyed him for more than 3 decades. The WWE champion has been through a lot and said becoming a born-again Christian helped turn his life around. Luge, 64 was paralyzed after suffering a nerve impingement in his neck in 2007. He fought bravely and regained mobility with the use of a cane.

In 2007, he told ESPN: “If you snort it, spray it, shoot it, inject it, I did it, buddy. Or I was around it. That was my life.“Alcohol? I abused it all, buddy. I took a lot of pills. I was a pill popper.”

Ted Dibiase left and Billy Gunn far right. Photo by Cheryl E Preston

Ted DiBiase and Billy Gunn were also on hand

At Big Lick Comic-Con Lex Luger was smaller than in his Pro Wrestling heyday but his smile was contagious and his strong spirit is evident. He has survived what has destroyed others and now helps pro wrestlers who deal with the same demons to turn their lives around. In the eyes of his fans, he continues to be a hero. Wrestling greats Ted DiBiase and Billy Gunn were also on hand.