Royal sources say there will only be one topic of conversation when Harry and Meghan attend the coronation

King Charles lays down the law for Harry and Meghan Photo by Watchmojo youtube screenshot

The royal family has one rule for Meghan and Harry to obey

Unnamed sources representing the Royal Family have spoken with DailyMail regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. Everyone is wondering if they will be invited and whether or not they will accept. Someone who attended an event at the home of Ellen Degeneres said that when asked about the coronation Harry and Meghan "politely refused" to discuss the issue.

A friend of the king and insider at Buckingham Palace has said that the royals fully expect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend the May 6 festivities but the topic of conversation would be limited. These unnamed sources bring to mind Prince Harry saying Buckingham Palace planted stories and had leakers and in this case, they have much to say.

A royal source speaks out

“Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that,” they said. “And they should realize that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather.”

The coronation of King Charles III should be his special day and free of controversy and drama this statement about the weather puts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on notice. The royal family will welcome them back to the UK, and allow them to attend the coronation but do not desire any of their drama to spoil the festivities. it's also saying they don't desire conversation that might end up in a docuseries, a televised interview, or a book.