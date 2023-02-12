Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15

Virginia SState Burning Law goes into effect February 15 Photo by Jeremiah Bartlett on Unsplash

Virginia Burn Law takes effect this coming week

Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.

The 4 p.m. Burning Law dates back to the 1940s and is meant to reduce wildfires in the late winter and early spring, when they are most common in Virginia. This season is prime for wildfire conditions due to higher winds, lower humidity, and the dry conditions of forests. After 4 p.m., winds start to die down and it becomes more humid, making it less likely for fires to get out of control.

Be careful with outdoor burning Photo by Hans Isaacson on Unsplash

Safety measures are important

Virginians looking to burn debris or start bonfires in 2023 will soon have to use extra precautions and pay attention to the time of day. The state 4:00 PM Burning Law goes into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and will continue until April 30.

This annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass. However, burning is still allowed after 4 p.m. with proper precautions, and open burnings are permitted if they are more than 300 feet away from the woods or flammable grass.

Last year the Virginia DOF recommended "chipping, compositing or building a brush pile" as an alternative to burning. It is also recommended that if you do burn a fire be careful not to do so on dry ground or on a windy evening.