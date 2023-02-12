King Charles says it would be nice to bring Prince Harry back to the UK

King Charles says it would be nice if Prince Harry returned to the UK Photo by The List screenshot

King Charles II is asked to bring his son home

The Intelligencer is reporting details of an exchange between King Charles III and someone in the crowd during his visit to the University of East London this past week. The monarch does not usually engage in conversation with the public but this time he did.

An onlooker in the crowd said to the King “Bring back Harry, please” and when Charles II did not answer, the heckler replied, “Can you bring him back, sir?” “Who?” Charles asked. “Harry, your son,” the person answered. Charles laughed and kept moving, saying something only partly intelligible — maybe “Oh, that would be nice” or “It would be nice.”

Will Meghan and Harry attend the coronation?

In the video the 74-year-old King was walking and shaking hands and possibly not focused on what any one person was saying. There was quite a bit of background noise but you can clearly hear the male voice ask that Prince Hary be "brought back," The only word that can clearly be heard from Charles III is "Nice" but there have been reports the monarch desires to broker peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and has enlisted Archbishop Justin Welby as a mediator.

Royal sources are indicating that King Charles III does want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in attendance during his coronation but no invitations have yet been sent out. A guest at the vow renewal ceremony of Ellen Degeneres and Portia Derosi has shared that Harry and Meghan were in attendance but politely refused to answer questions related to whether or not they will attend the big day.