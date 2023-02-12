Thomas can't get a break this week on The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffyy uses tough love on Thomasus Photo by Luxurious night screenshot

Thomas can't catch a break

During the week of February 13-17 on The Bold and the Beautiful Thomas Forrester Matthew Atkinson) will find that everything he sets his hands to goes in the wrong direction. On Friday Thomas and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) went before a judge in order to find out which of them would be the sole parent of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was with his wife and Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) came as support for her brother.

Everyone in the room was surprised when Douglas did choose to live with HopeorThomas but his aunt Steffy. Bold and Beautiful fans will recall that Steffy is the one who got Douglas to open up and reveal that Thomas used his voice-changing app. Thomas has now lost his son and has been fired as lead designer for Forrester Creations. This week he will have two additional blows to his ego as both Steffy and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will not be willing to give him another chance.

Thomas will be reeling from the decision his son has made and his troubles will only increase. Liam is going to blame him and his actions for putting Douglas in this difficult position and Steffy and Eric will both give Thomas a reality check. Thomas wants to design again for Forrester but he is meeting opposition on every turn and not even the failing Hope for the Future line has caused anyone to give in to him at least not yet. His son has walked away and his sister and grandfather are not willing to give him a second chance so Thomas might strike out on his own as a designer.