Sources say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to discuss the upcoming coronation of King Charles

The fallout from Spare is declining

Those unnamed royal sources just keep cranking out information regarding King Charles III and his family. This time Yahoo is reporting that Prince Harry was overheard discussing in detail how he felt about the success of his book Spare and how he avoided talking about his father's upcoming coronation. By now everyone has either read the book and or seen the Netflix docuseries and at least one interview that the Duke of Sussex did to promote his memoir. The revelations now are coming as an aftermath as with Sasha Walpool who says she is the woman the Prince says he lost his virginity to.

A source representing Page Six, who was a guest at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal on Feb 2, told the news outlet that the Duke and Duchess were in attendance. “he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it" and allegedly said he had "no regrets" about his memoir and "was relieved to get his story out into the world."

The Duke and Duchess are in limbo regarding the coronation

The source also revealed that whenever Harry and Meghan were asked whether or not they would attend the coronation of King Charles on May 6 they politely avoided any conversation. It has been reported that the King desires to have his son and daughter-in-law attend his big day but no invitations have been sent out at this time. If Harry and Meghan were troubled by the British paparazzi they will probably not like hearing that their conversations during private American affairs also end up in the press.