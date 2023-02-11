Who will die next a Wyndamere on General Hospital?

Willl Mason be next to die? Photo by General Hospital Wiki

Whose blood will run through Wyndemere?

General Hospital viewers are expressing their disdain for the way the ABC soap wrote out Marcus Coloma and seems to have killed off Nikolas Cassadine. Spoilers have teased that Wyndamere will run red with blood but so far only Nik has been presumed dead and there was not a drop of blood on him. This leaves fans wondering who is next to die and why they would be on Spoon Island.

Spoilers, leakers, and set insiders are not offering any information and in the meantime, fans suspect that Nikolas may not be in the stables when action on Spoon Island resumes. Austin Gatlin Holt Roger Howarth) is now Ava Cassadine''s ((Maura West) accomplish in the coverup of what happened to Prince Nikolas and he has been hanging out at Wyndemere a lot. It almost seems irreverent that Nik is out of commission and Austin (a stranger ) and Ava who is only a Cassadine through marriage have the run of the place.

GH fans suggest one possible victim

Whether the Prince is dead or alive spoilers have hinted that more people will die and viewers are trying to figure out who it will be. One name that comes to the front of the list is Mason Gatlin (Nathanyeal Grey) who has been impersonating Telly Savakas as Kojak with his lollipop and baldhead. Mason's creepy cousin seems to like Ava and even threatened to go out to Spoon Island.

Perhaps he and Austin will have an altercation after Mason puts the moves on Ava and Austin kill his cousin. Some fans have even suggested that Austin or Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) could be next. There really is no one else at this time who seems likely to die so General Hospital viewers will have to stay tuned.