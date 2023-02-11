Remembering Cody Longo as Nicholas Alamain on Days of Our Lives

Cody Longo Photo by Days Wiki Fandom screenshot

Who was Nicholas Alamaine on Days of Our Lives?

The name Cody Longo might not sound familiar but his character Nicholas Alamaine is well-known to long-time fans of Days of Our Lives. Little Nikki came to Salem in 1992 as a young boy with his aunt Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) who had been raising him. He was initially portrayed by Erik von Detten (1992-1993) and later by Victor Webster (1999-2000).

Nikki found out that his biological parents were Carly Manning (Christelle Chapell) and Lawrence Alamain (Michael Sabatino) and this led to his displaying some destructive behavior. Carly was married to legacy character Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) at the time and Nikki set out to break them up so his parents could reunite. Eventually, Carly acknowledged that she did still love Lawrence and the trio left Salem in 1993.

Cody Longo has passed away

In 2011 the character of Nicholas returned to Salem and Longo was in the role from August 23 until September 22. Today is reporting that the actor passed away in his sleep at age 34 in Austin Texas and his body was found on Wednesday, February 8.

Longo's rep, Alex Gittelson broke the news and confirmed the actor had died. His wife Stephanie Clark released the following statement: “Cody was our whole world,” “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Cody Longo was born on March 4, 1988, in Littleton, Colorado, and his career took off at age 20 when he was cast in the film Ball Don't Lie. His other credits include Bring it on Fight to the finish (2009) Medium and the remake of Fame. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children. According to The Washington Post, the actor died from alcohol poisoning.

