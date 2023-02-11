Does the royal family really want peace with Prince Harry or is it only for the sake of image?

King Charles desires peace Photo by The List screenshot video

a

King Charles is said to desire peace within the royal family

Prince Harry said some harsh things in his book Spare about the royal family but sources representing King Charles indicate that although he was hurt by his son's revelations he desires to broker peace according to Marie Claire. During interviews to promote his memoir, Harry said he wanted his father and brother back and not the institution but as monarch and heir both King Charles and William Prince of Wales are the institution.

Prince William is said to be very angry with his younger sibling but will follow the lead of his father. Does Charles III really desire reconciliation, is he only trying to maintain an image because he is the king or is it a little of both? Early on there were reports from Buckingham palace stating that King Charles was furious with Prince Harry and that reconciliation was not possible.

Will Harry and Meghan give peace a chance?

Now that time has gone by royal sources say the King desires peace talks with Harry and Meghan prior to his coronation. Harry has claimed that he and Meghan wanted to be part-time working royals but Queen Elizabeth said they must be full-time or not work at all. Charles has the authority to change the rules and is said to be setting up negotiations to broker peace with Harry and Meghan but at this point, no details are known.

As a ruling monarch Charles must put his duty first and keeping peace in his family will make things smoother. He is also a father who misses his son so both image and love are at play in this situation. Be watching for updates related to the royal coronation and whether or not Meghan and Harry will be invited and if they decide to show up.