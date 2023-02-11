Summer explodes and puts Kyle on notice on The Young and the Restless

Skyle is having problems Photo by Y&R screenshot

Monday on The Young and the Restless Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) lets her fury fly at Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). She tells him how disappointed she is that he has lied to her for weeks and betrayed her trust. She points out how ruthless Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) can be and she cannot believe Kyle got sucked into his plan to lure Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) back to Newman Enterprises.

Kyle apologizes and tries to make his wife see things his way but she tells him that an apology is not enough in this situation. He insists that he was only trying to protect his family and emphasizes that Adam never belonged at Jabot in the first place. Things become tense as Kyle compares Summer to Phyllis Newman (Michelle Stafford) and she tells him he is operating just like Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Summer walks out and says she has to process things alone and spoilers say the duo will have a lot of work to do to repair their marriage.

One issue that may cause more damage is the fact that Diane has told Kyle that she wants to be promoted to the position Phyllis had at Marchetti prior to being fired. Kyle seemed stunned at his mother's request and if he does not tell Summer and she finds out some other way she will see this as another betrayal. If he does tell her Summer might become angry because Diane had the nerve to ask for her mom's job when she is partially to blame for Phyllis losing it. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless on Monday and watch the fireworks between Summer and Kyle.