King Charles: What we know at this point about the royal coronation

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbJdC_0kk7RlGD00
King Charles prepares for his coronationPhoto byGMA videeo screenshot

There is a plan

King Charles III's royal coronation is scheduled for May 6 at Westminster Abbey. and will be conducted by Justin Welby the Archbishop of Canterbury –the senior cleric of the Church of England. William the Conqueror was the first monarch crowned at the church on Christmas Day in 1066. Queen Elizabeth II was the most recent on June 2, 1953, and Charles will be the 40th.

The palace has not yet released any detailed information on the service or a guest list. Royal sources have said the king wants Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to attend but their people say they have not received a formal invite. Prince William's friends say he is furious with his brother because of details in Harry's memoir, "Spare" but the king desires reconciliation with the family.

The Windsors have a unique distinction

The Windsors are the only royal family in Europe that still has coronation ceremonies that "mark the formal investiture of a monarch with regal power," according to the royal family's website."The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier this year.

Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned Queen Consort alongside her husband and the "Consort" signifies she married into the royal family and was not born into it. According to Alastair Bruce, an ABC News royalty consultant and one of the U.K.'s leading experts on coronations, there will be five key stages to the coronation.

The five stages of the royal coronation

The first is the Recognition when King Charles's will be presented to his or he people and the archbishop is expected to proclaim the monarch "the undoubted King" and call on the attendees to support him. Next is The Coronation Oath where Charles will place his hand on the Holy Bible and say,

"The things which I have here before promised, I will perform and keep. So help me God." He will then sign an oath, pledging to serve the people and rule according to law.the anointing, the investiture (which includes the crowning), and the homage.

The third step is The "Anointing" when the Archbishop of Canterbury makes a cross with holy oil on the royal forehead and elsewhere on the body to show that the monarch has been chosen by God," according to the Westminster Abbey website. The fourth step is The Investure when the monarch puts on ceremonial clothing known as the Colobium Sindonis and the Supertunica, a full-length coat made of gold silk cloth, and is given specific regalia.

The fifth and final stage will be The Crowning where the Archbishop places a more than 400-year-old St Edward's Crown on the head of the king and this will be the only time he ever wears it. None of this has been done since 1953 when Elizabeth became Queen so this will be quite a historic moment. King Charles II became the ruling monarch upon the death of his mother but this ceremony kind of deals the deal and makes it official in the eyes of the public as well as for record.

