Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed

Rickey Smiley Photo by Call me kinfolk Youtube screenshot

Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?

Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.

Smiley has said the death of his son was a nightmare and that he had tears that simply would not fall. What has broken the Internet is when the talk show host said he never thought he would be "part of an organization where you bury your kid. The Interpretation by many has been that Smiley sacrificed his son for his fraternity Omega Psi Phi so he could climb the ladder and attain a certain status. When you click on the links the evidence seems compelling but what if Smiley was telling the world something different?

What if Smiley has been misinterpreted?

My husband of 40 years passed away in 2021 and right now there are at least 8 other women I know who have become widows within the last 3 years. I have said on more than one occasion that I never thought we would all be a part of this "club" of being widowed in our late 50s and early 60s. There is no real club but I used the terminology to reflect on being a widow at a young age because I believed my spouse and I would be together at least until our 80s. This is why I wonder if Smiley was misinterpreted.

What if Rickey Smiley was simply saying he never believed that he would be a part of the organization or group of people who bury a child? There is so much going on in the entertainment industry today like Sam Smith's Grammy performance. Some have said it was not an act and that Smith actually did a Satanic ritual during a full moon which was responsible for the massive earthquake the next day in Syria and Turkey. Whatever is true the Internet is buzzing with hundreds of articles and videos where people are attacking Smiley and his fraternity.