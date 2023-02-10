The Gospel of Jesus will be promoted in a 30 second Super Bowl ad

The Gospel goes to the Super Bowl

The 2023 Super Bowl will offer something different than in past years. The Christian Post is reporting that the owners of Hobby Lobby along with others have paid 20 million dollars for a 30 second ad to share the Gospel of Jesus. You may have already seen the brief ad on network television with the caption "He gets us" which emphasizes that Jesus Himself was a refugee and an outcast who went against the religious structure of His day. The point is that Christ welcomes every which is something that non believers are not always aware of.

The News Adviser and The Daily News have revealed that singer Kim Petras made a chilling statement regarding "religion." “I just never got a chance to even know about spirituality or be accepted by God,” Petras said in an interview published Thursday. “So, to me, it’s like mythology. To me, it’s like a fairy tale or any other story.”

A kinder gentler Jesus is being presented

The Super Bowl ad "He gets us" will reach multi-millions of people and proves that the powers that be are not really promoting Jesus or the devil but looking at the green. If you have the price they ask for gameday ads then you can advertise whatever you like. The Gospel of Jesus campaign has already reached over 100 million through the television ads and the Christian Post says 30,000 have signed up for Bible readings because of the ad. Perhaps some will see Jesus through a different lense because of this campaign because Kim Petras is probably not the only one who feels the way she does.

“I just, since a young age, had to be like, ‘I’m going to hell.’ That was my growing up experience,” she said. “Had I had the chance to be a part of a religion, I maybe would have. And maybe I would have lived more the way that people who protest my concerts want me to live.”

