The Young and the Restless alum Max Ehrich stars in new inspirational film Southern Gospel based on a true story

Max Ehrich in Southern Gospel Photo by Youtube Southern Gospel Trailer screenshot

Y&R alum in new faith-based film

Max Ehrich portrayed Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless from 2012-2015 and earned 4 Daytime Emmys for Out Standing Younger Actor. Since leaving Y&R he was in the television programs UNDER THE DOME, 100 THINGS TO DO BEFORE HIGH SCHOOL, and AMERICAN PRINCESS. He was also in the movies Bad Publicity, The Last Breakfast Club, and Walk. Ride. Rodeo. Soaps in Depth is reporting that the actor will now appear in the inspirational film Southern Gospel which will premiere on Thursday, March 9, and in some locations on March 10 and is based on a true story.

“I’m infinitely excited to announce my new film, Southern Gospel, is being wide released in theaters March 10!” Ehrich announced on Instagram. “Southern Gospel tells the inspirational true story of a rock star given a second chance to overcome his past.

Catching up with Max Ehrich

“I hope this film inspires us all to never surrender our dreams even when obstacles come,” he added. “For us all to have more compassion, kindness, and grace towards ourselves and others for we are all growing continuously on our journey.”

On The Young and the Restless as Fenn, Ehrich was the troubled son of series legacy characters Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey E Bregman). In Southern Gospel he portrays Samuel Allen a rock and roll singer whose life takes a tragic turn after an automobile accident and realizes he has a call to become a preacher. Southern Gospel also stars J Alphonse Nicholson, Katelyn Naton, Braxton Bjerkin, Emma Myers, Gary Weeks, and another Y&R alum Burgis Jenkins who portrayed Billy Abbott. Be sure to check your local movie listings for dates and times.