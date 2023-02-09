The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in film

Sidney Potier In the Heat of the Night Photo by MGM Youtube screenshot

The Grandin features In the Heat of the Night

The Grandin Theater located at 1310 Grandin Road in Roanoke is celebrating Black History Month by offering free movies that are related to the African American community. On February 1 the Eddie Murphy film Boomerang was shown and if you missed it there are two more films you can enjoy. On Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 AM the theatre will present the groundbreaking and award-winning 1967 movie In the Heat of the Night in the main theatre.

This film starred Sidney Potier, Warren Oates, and Rod Steiger and won a number of awards including Best Picture, Best Actor ( Steiger), and Best Screenplay. In the Heat of the Night was also the basis for the 1980s television show of the same name starring Howard Rollins and Carroll Oconner in the roles Potier and Steiger made famous.

Photo by Youtube Movies and TV screenshot

The Gradin features The Wiz

On February 15 at 7:00 PM, in the main theatre, the Grandin Theatre will present the 1978 movie The Wiz starring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. This film was based on the successful Broadway production of the same name that starred R&B singer Stephanie Mills and is an updated version of the Frank L Baum book and 1939 movie classic The Wizard of Oz. The music was a hit but the film was not.

Sadly The Wiz was theatrically released on October 24, 1978 to critical and commercial failure, marking the end of the resurgence of African-American films that began with the blaxploitation movement of the early 1970s.

If you need something to do for Valentine's Day or a way to celebrate the contributions of Black Americans in films for Black History Month please consider supporting the Grandin Theatre and enjoy a night watching two beloved movies.