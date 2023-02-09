Palace insiders say Harry and Meghan will be invited to the coronation but they have not yet received an invitation

Harry and Meghan should be invited to the oronation Photo by The List Youtube screenshot

Can the royal family come to terms before the coronation?

The Washington Post published an opinion piece that suggested that the royal family should quickly mend fences with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The root of the issue according to Harry's book Spare is that the royals refused to offer any help when Meghan was experiencing racism and death threats. Queen Elizabeth and her family members did not understand that Markle was dealing with something above and beyond what they considered normal hazing.

It's not likely that a formal apology will come forth but perhaps an olive branch has been extended. According to People, palace insiders say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to the coronation of King Charles on May 6 but representatives for the couple say they have not yet received a formal invitation.

Harry and Charles want reconciliation while William remains angy

Prince Harry shared his thoughts on the matter when talking to ITV's Tom Brady. There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

King Charles is said to want the situation to calm down and as the monarch, it's only natural that he desires peace within his family. Prince William has been reported to be angry with his brother but will follow the lead of the King and do what is best. Be on the lookout for updates to this saga as the coronation date draws near.