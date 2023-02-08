Trina's paternity might be revealed by an unexpected source on General Hospital

Who will reveal that Curtis is Trina's dad? Photo by LMMN screenshot Youtube

Wedding day is drawing nigh

Valentine's Day is a week away in real time but on General Hospital the February 14 wedding of Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) is almost at hand. There have been many rumors and spoiler alerts about how the nuptials may not go forth but no credible sources have given specific details. Thus far the few who know the truth are keeping their mouths shut and the list of Port Charles residents who may reveal that Curtis is Trina Robinson's (Tabyanna Ali) bio dad keeps growing.

Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) has suspected for a while and confronted Portia, but neither woman has said anything to Curtis for personal reasons. Aunt Stella Henry (Vernee Watson).has backed out of officiating at the wedding and is considering finding out if she is related to Trina. Portia could have a moment where she decides to come clean or Stella or Jordan might inform Curtis that he is possibly Trina's dad. There have also been suggestions that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) or Trina herself might stumble upon the information.

Valentine's Day is next Tuesday, so there are only three episodes of General Hospital before the wedding day. Fans are curious but inside sources and leakers are not yet revealing what will actually happen. Either Stella, Jordan, Portia, Trina, or Spencer could be the ones to put the pieces together or someone unexpected could let Curtis know Trina is his daughter. GH viewers believe either Stella will show up or Portia will be unable to go through with the ceremony but perhaps Selina Wu (Lydia Look) may happen upon the truth and tellCurtis as a courtesy. Stay tuned to GH to find out how the secret comes to light.