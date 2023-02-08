Harry Styles, Snoop Dog, and Jay-Z cry foul over Grammy wins and snubs

Harry Styles takes home the Album of the year award Photo by Recording Academy Youtube screenshot

Attitudes towards winning or losing awards has changed

There was a time when if an artist was not nominated or did not win at an awards show they put on a brave face, congratulated those who did win and went on with their lives. Those who did win would thank God, family, producers, the Academy etc. and leave it at that. This year,however, there are complaints from entertainers who did not get the coveted Grammy Award and also from one who did take home the gold. Harry Style, Jay Z, and Snoop Dog are making headlines because of their comments after the big night.

Vibe is reporting that Snoop Dog is lamenting that the Academy has ignored him for all of his career and Huff Post revealed that Jay Z is letting everyone know that he believes Beyonce should have taken home top honors instead of Styles who according to Buzzfeed caught flack for saying people "like me" don't usually win.

Snoop Dog performing at the Grammys Photo by Hip Hop Crown Nation Screenshot

The Academy has spoken

In addition to the Beyhive being disappointed their favorite artist did not win Beyonce's husband Jay-Z gave his opinion in a pre-ceremony interview with Tidal. The rapper told journalist Elliott Wilson that his wife's album “Renaissance, should receive the top honor of Album of the Year but she lost to Styles. Snoop posted on Instagram a list of rappers with how many times they were nominated as well as their wins, He added that he had been nominated 20 times and won 0.

Harry Styles won Album of the Year for Harry's House and during his acceptance speech he said that no one goes into writing a song thinking about "winning one of these". Jay-Z and Snoop clearly have been thinking about the situation and their comments if spoken in years past might have some calling them " sore losers." This year, however, there are many who agree that they are correct.