Samantha Markle wins round one against Meghan who fought to stop the deposition

Meghan has lost round one with her sister Samantha

Samantha Markle is suing her half sister Duchess of York Meghan Markle and Meghan had filed a motion stop a civil suit and deposition. CNN is reporting that a judge has now ruled against Prince Harry's wife and Samantha will have her day in court. The issue stems from Meghan saying she was not raised by her older sibling and they were not close and Samantha saying her younger sister has told false and "malicious lies" which has basically ruined her life.

Samantha is suing her half-sibling for “defamation and injurious falsehood” following the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, and seeking damages in excess of $75,000.The March 2022 lawsuit claims that Meghan made “demonstrably false and malicious statements….to a worldwide audience,” including the “roughly 50 million people in 17 countries” who watched the interview."

The siblings have differing accounts of their past

The daughters of Thomas Markle disagree on their previous relationship history and neither is backing down from their narrative. Meghan said she had not seen her half-sister in over a decade and that it was only for one day I

"I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday. You’re telling these people that you raised me, and you’ve coined me ‘Princess Pushy.’”

Samantha Markle maintains that she and Meghan Markle were close until 2018 and she blames the media for fabricating "quotes that have been attributed to her.”

She also claims her royal sibling "devised a premeditated campaign” to “defame and destroy her sister’s and her father’s reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote the false ‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative.”