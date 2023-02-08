Gavin Houston (The Haves and Have Nots) has a role on General Hospital

Gavin Houston has been on GH before

Gavin Houston returns to General Hospital Photo by Our Kind of Entertainment Youtube screenshot

Gavin Houston returns to General Hospital

If you were a fan of The Haves and Have Nots you probably recognized Gavin Houston on Tuesday, February 7th's episode of General Hospital. Houston portrayed Jeffrey Harrington on HAHN for the entire run of the series. One GH the actor portrayed Ezekiel the brother of Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) who arrived at the rehearsal for her wedding to Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

Portia and Trina Robinson (Tabyanna Ali) were excited to see her father Dr. Sterling Robinson (Rico Ross) and Ezekiel but they were only on screen momentarily. Zeke did present his sister with a broach that belonged to their grandmother and Portia was overjoyed..This is not Houston's first time on General Hospital as he portrayed Sly Thomas in 2010 and 2011. There is no news related to whether or not Portia's sibling will be shown during the wedding episode but she might need his moral support.

Ezekiel might need to give Portia moral support

Aunt Stella Henry ( Vernee Watson) is claiming to be sick and will not officiate the ceremony as had bee planned. General Hospital fans and spoilers are suspecting that she might crash the wedding and break the news that Trina is the biological daughter of Curtis and not Marcus Taggert (Real' Andrews). Should this come to light and stop the wedding Portia will be devastated and will need her brother for moral support. Valentine's Day is drawing near so be sure to stay tuned to find out what happens in Port Charles and whether Gavin Houston will be shown during the nuptials.