Shania Twain fans wonder what's up with her Grammy attire

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvpDJ_0kgOYeop00
Shania Twain's Grammy ensemblePhoto byRecording academy screenshot Youtube

Shania Twain's Grammy outfit is trending

Shania Twain showed up to the Grammy Awards in an outfit that baffled her fans and has everyone still talking about it. She wore a pantsuit that was white and had large round black designs on it. Her matching top hat had a wide brim that looked like what witches wear but was long like the old 10-gallon cowboy hats and she donned a long bright red wig. Since about 2015 red, black,and white seem to be the colors of choice for celebrities during popular award shows but Country Music stars had not been overwhelmingly following the trend.

In an interview on the Red Carpet Twin said she was wearing a British designer and having fun with her outfit. While some fans said they loved the look others referred to the singer as looking like a cow, called her "Shania in Wonderland" and said she looked like the Mad Hatter. Celebrities ae known for being eccentric but decades ago the Grammy Awards were glamorous with women wearing beautiful designer gowns from famous designers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYaAu_0kgOYeop00
Shania TwainPhoto byYoutube Screenshot recording academy

Shania Twain is the talk of the town

There was also more color and the majority was not wearing black, red, white, two of the hues or all three as has been going on since around 2015. Twain's ensemble had fans calling her Cruella Deville and saying she looked like 101 Dalmatians. One thing that can be agreed upon is that the pantsuit, hat and wig has people talking and keeping Shania Twain trending which is always good for a celebrity.

