It's time to raise the woof with Snoop and Martha at Puppy Bowl XIX

Snoop and Martha host Puppy Bowl XIX Photo by Discovery plus Youtube screenshot

It's puppy power time again

One of the most endearing and heartwarming events connected to Super Bowl Sunday is the annual Puppy Bowl. This year the fun begins On February 12 at 2:00 PM on Animal Planet and the Discovery Network starring team Ruff and team Fluff. All of the animals come from shelters and the goal is that every one of the is adopted by the end of the show and it has happened in years past. Discovery has a listing of this year's players and they are absolutely adorable.

Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart return as the hosts to "Raise the woof" on Puppy Bowl XIX and during the pre-game show, viewers have the opportunity to meet some of the four-legged canines who will be playing in the game. DNA tests have been done on each of the pups to find out "which one will have a genetic leg up on the field". Every one of the shelter puppies are up for adoption, and this annual event gives the ideal opportunity "support the shelters and raise awareness" about the pups.

Puppy power at the Puppy Bowl Photo by Discovery Plus Youtube screenshot

Great care is taken for the safety of the pups

One of the best things about the Puppy Bowl is that disabled dogs get a chance to play, and not all of the pups are on four legs. The game lasts only one hour but takes several months of careful planning for one show. The program is not live and filming typically takes place in October. A veterinarian is on hand during the production of the show as animal safety is important. who can administer any necessary veterinary medical care. There are also on site observers from each of the shelters where the animals come from.

Representatives from American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, as well as a representative from the American Humane Association to ensure that puppies are not mistreated and that they don't become overly aggressive. Puppy Bowl XIX is being sponsored by Arm & Hammer Slide, Pedigree, Bissell, Subaru of America, Wayfair, Nexgard, Temptations, and Wisdom Panel pet DNA test."