Wendy Williams has received a temporary reprieve from paying alimony to ex Kevin Hunter

Wendy's ex has caused her a lot of pain Photo by This happened Youtube screnshot

A New Jersey Judge sides with Wendy

Wendy Williams has been having a difficult time financially for quite some time. Wells Fargo frozen her assets and said she needed a guardian and her son Kevin Hunter Jr. was evicted from his 2 million dollar apartment because his mom cooed no longer foot the bill. Fans became concerned with her dramatic weight loss, strange behavior and a report that she had been left to die. Soon after Wendy checked into a wellness center and was released in November 2022.

At that time she announced that she was going to begin a Podcast that would make more money than her former talk show The Wendy Williams Show and her fans were delighted but it never got off the ground. In the midst of the difficulties a bright spot has emerged for the entertainer (at least temporarily). Radar is reporting that A New Jersey judge has declared that Williams ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. is no longer entitled to alimony from his ex. Fans have been saying that Hunter and his mistress have been living off of Wendy and this will be good news.

Hunter's free ride is over at least for now

Hunter has claimed he is broke and has not received any money from Wendy since February 2022 and "requested the court order Wendy’s financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, "to make payments as contractually required under the MSA and Severance Agreement." In addition to denying Kevin the alimony payments the judge also denied a request that Williams pays for her ex husbands Attorney fees.

This reprieve, however,might only be temporary as the judge suggested Hunter take his case to mediation. "The parties are to participate in binding arbitration," the judge said this week. "The issues surrounding the severance payments, and the [Qualified Domestic Relations Order] are disputed and therefore need to be mediated."

For now, at least, Wendy Williams has one less financial situation to be concerned about because her financial adviser will not longer be sending her hard earned money to her former spouse..