Victor Cassadine is losing his grip on General Hospital

Is Victor slipping?

Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) has eyes and ears everywhere in Port Charles and General Hospital fans have complained that his hands are in too many circumstances. He seems to always be a few steps ahead of those he wants under his thumb but recently, the Cassadien patriarch has not been paying attention to what has been going on right under his nose. His operatives who appeared to be on every corner reporting back to him have been lax in updating Uncle Vic on current situations and now he is grieving the death of his son who is very much alive.

Victor has accepted quite easily that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) drowned in Paris and are dead and gone without proof or investigating in detail as he usually does. He also is unaware that his granddaughter Charlotte Cassadine ( Amelie McClain) has spent time with Anna and her Papa thanks to Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagoner). Felicia was able to get Charlotte away from Port Charles and return her home again and Victor had no idea.

A lot is hidden in plain sight but Victor is clueless

Deputy Majoy Eileen Ashby ( Heather Azur) is secretly working for Victor but has no idea that Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) is on to her. On Tuesday Laura pretend to be upset that Charlotte's father and Anna are dead and made sure to say that whoever set all of this in motion is responsible. Eileen went to the General Hospital chapel and told Victor he promised no one would die and asked if Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) was dead as well. Victor is also unaware that Martin Grey (Michael E Knight) is out of town and spending time with Lucy.

When Ashby returned to her vehicle and turned on the radio Eileen heard Anna's voice telling her that she was next and Ms. Devane and Felicia believe they can haunt Victor into slipping up or Eileen turning on him. Victor is now preoccupied regarding Valentin and will soon find out that Nikolas Casadine (Marcus Coloma/Adam Huuss)is missing and or dead.

He will no doubt become more distracted and make additional mistakes and he could also experience health problems. Selina Wu (Lydia Look) gave Victor a drink that was spiked with something Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) gave her but this has not been revisited, so stay tuned to General Hospital to find out what happens next.