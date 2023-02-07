Princess Kate Middleton is disappointed that Prince Harry revealed private family moments in Spare

Kate Middleton Photo by The Royal Family Instagram

Princess Kate is upset at Harry but will go on with the show

Princess Kate Middleton has not publically spoken about her brother-in-law's memoir Spare but according to ET royal sources say she is deeply disappointed in Prince Harry. Initially, the Duke of Sussex said that Kate was the sister he never had and there are many photos of Prince William his wife, and his brother seeming to have a good time together. In Harry's book, however, he shared that the Princess of Wales and his wife did not get along.

"I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get – or to become – to get into a relationship with – with someone like Meghan who had, a very successful career. There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning.

Princess Kate will follow her husband's lead

Prince Harry has said he did not like leakers and planted stories related to him and his wife yet he shared private texts that Kate sent Meghan Markle. According to Cosmopolitan, the palace says it is Egregious that Harry leaked the private texts. Royal insiders say that Middleton is outraged that her brother-in-law would do such a thing but she is the future queen and a team player who takes her cues from the top.

Friends of King Charles say he wants peace in his family and believes it's best if Prince Harry and Meghan attend his coronation in May. Prince William is alleged to be seething over his brother's actions but will obey the King's command. Princess Kate will also go along with the plan and not say anything disparaging about Harry so all the updates will be becoming from insiders and leakers.