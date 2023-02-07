Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the properties

Fairview and Cedar Lawn have merged Photo by Facebook screenshot

Misinformation leads to unfounded rumors about Cedar Lawn and Fairview

In the age of the Internet, information is passed around at the speed of light whether it is accurate or incorrect. There have been recent online postings that are saying that two well-known cemeteries in Roanoke Cedar Lawn and Fairview were closing but this is not correct.

Cedar Lawn Memorial Park AKA cemetery has been a part of the Roanoke Valley since 1930 and is located at 5070 Cove Road NW. Fairview Cemetary is located at 3300 Melrose Ave NW and was established in 1890. There was an entrance to Fairview from Salem Turnpike that has now been closed for safety reasons. Both businesses have served the local community well and the recent posts on social media have been indicating they each were closing due to a lack of employees to care for the properties. Covid has taken a toll on the workforce across the nation but regarding the two local establishments something good is taking place.

According to Martine, a representative at Fairview, this is misinformation and neither Memorial Park is closing. The miscommunication stems from letters that were sent out to those who currently have loved ones buried at each of the cemeteries. She said anyone with questions should call 540-344-4263 but the gist of the matter is this: Fairview and Cedar Lawn are now under the same umbrella. They will be working together along with the City of Roanoke to ensure continued service to the residents of this area. You can also obtain information from the Facebook Page The Fairview Group.