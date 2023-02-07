Laura Collins has lost all three of her children unless Lula wakes up from her coma or Lucky returns to Port Charles

Laura Collins needs her children Photo by General Hospital Cast Update Youtube screenshot

Laura Collins will be grieving again

Genie Francis has been portraying Laura Webber Spencer Collins on General Hospital since the late 1970s. Both the actress and the character are fan favorites but the writers have done a disservice to both. If indeed Nikolas Cassadine ( Marcus Coloma/Adam Huss) is dead this legacy resident of Port Charles will be grieving yet again and without all 3 of her children who also are beloved by the viewers.

Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) is doing missionary work and Jackson is no longer living in the US. He said however that if asked back on General Hospital he would find a way to work it out. Lucky was childhood sweethearts with Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and the father of her son Aiden. Lulu Spencer Faalconeri (Emme Rylan) was written out when the character was placed in a medically induced coma. Because she was not killed off some fans are holding out hope that Leslie Lu will wake up and return to Port Charles.

Will Lulu or Lucky return to Port Charles?

General Hospital has not given any indication that Lulu or Nikolas will return to Port Charles and Laura will have her hands full with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) who wants custody of Esme Prince's (Avery Kristan Chaves) baby. With Nik out of the way, Spencer may have a better chance especially of he marries Trina Robinson (Tabyanna Ali).

Spoilers have teased that Esme will be going along when Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) makes his break from Spring Ridge with Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and Esme's baby is Laura's grandchild. However, this situation is concluded GH fans will still be hoping that one or both of Laura's remaining children will come back home so stay tuned.