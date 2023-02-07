General Hospital fans weigh in on Ava killing Nokolas

Ava is in big trouble Photo by GH videdo screenshot

Is this really the end of Nikolas?

General Hospital fans are not buying that Ava Jerome (Maura West) actually killed Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) and don't like that Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) is involved. The storyline seems to indicate that Austin may help Ava hide the body of her husband and spoilers tease that Mason Gatlin (Nathanyeal Holt) may also wind up dead. it's been suggested that Austin might stab him so perhaps he follows his cousin to Wyndamere and a fight breaks out between them. Viewers are speaking out and have been making some interesting points.

Nike not died this Ava hitting over the head and Austin getting involved is stupid. I hate the way this is going.

I dint like they are getting rid of Nik character.

Bad writing.Hopefully Austin can identify a dead body better than Liz and Finn…..

General Hospital viewers have strong opinions

One fan summed up pretty much what others had been saying as many who watch General Hospital don't understand why the writers had to sink Prince Nikolas to the lowest depths of no return. One GH fan summed t up pretty well on social media.

I hate a story where Ava kills Nicholas and Austin helps her cover it up. I'd rather have Mason or the hook be guilty of that murder. How can the story possibly end if Ava kills him? Does everyone think he disappears, even Laura? Eventually Ava and Austin go to jail? Good grief, I hope that's not the plan. Plus, if they kill Nicholas, doesn't his character deserve some memorial/recognition after so many years? Did they really just ruin his character to write him off with no recognition of his full history?

General Hospital fans are astute and deep thinkers and they pay attention so the writers need to acknowledge that those who watch the series do not like their intelligence being insulted. Whether Nikolas is really sincerely dead or will disappear and emerge yet again GH viewers are not buying the current situation because Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Poh) will regain her memory and Ava will be in big trouble one way or another.