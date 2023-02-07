Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?

Washington Commanders may relocate from the FedEx Field Photo by Wiki screenshot

A new opportunity for the Commanders

The Washington Commanders are under contract to continue playing home games through 2026 at the FedEx Field in Landover Maryland which previously was called the Jack Kent Cooke Stadium. From 2004-2010 Washington fans set records for the largest attendance during home games. In April 2022 Maryland made a bid to keep the team where they are but there was talk also of the Commanders possibly relocating to Northern Virginia negotiations stalled.

It was only one year ago in February 2022 that the football team retired the name Washington Redskins and just one year from now they may be poised for another major change. WRIC News is now reporting that Virginia Governor Glen Younkin is revisiting a proposal of setting aside $500,000 in the state budget to plan a potential relocation of the team.

The money would allow Virginia’s secretary of finance “develop relevant capabilities, conduct planning, and evaluate potential economic incentives” in the fiscal year 2024.

Virginia wants the Commanders

On Sunday, February 5, The House of Delegates Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a budget proposal to create a football stadium authority board. They will "study potential incentives to help bring the team from Maryland to Virginia"

The Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission, an advisory panel for the legislature, would be required to review the effort if the proposal is approved. One question on everyone's minds is whether or not the Maryland fans will continue to support the Washington Commanders should they move to Virginia only time will tell so be on the lookout for updates.