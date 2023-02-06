General Hospital Spoilers: Nina might be blamed for Tracy's revenge plot

Tracy might be the one to turn in Carlly and Drew Photo by Celebrity Circile Youtube video screenshot

Spoiler alerts for General Hospital are teasing that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) might initially take the fall for revealing information that Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is responsible for. Viewers know that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) might be accused of insider trading related to ELQ and are trying to keep their romantic relationship a secret so they won't be prosecuted Nina has taken note of how close the two seem to be and now will pay close attention to them.

Ms. Reeves has told Liesl Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) that she wants revenge and cannot forgive Carly for keeping yet another child away from her. Should the information come to light and Drew and Carly end up charged it would be a logical assumption for them to believe Nina is the one who turned them in. Spoilers are suggesting that it might be Tracy who exposes the outsiders because she wants ELQ to be in the hands of true Quartermaines.

Drew is Alan Quartermaine's (Stuart Damon) biological son but was not raised as a Q so to Traci he does not qualify. Elliot is supposed to reprise her iconic role in April just in time for the General Hospital Nurses Ball and she could return with a vendetta. It's not clear yet how Tracy obtains the damaging information or who gives it to her but viewers will be happy to see the actress back in the saddle as the family troublemaker so stay tuned for updates.