Could Meghan Markle be working on her own tell-all book?

Meghan might be writing her own memoir

Finds is reporting that Meghan Markle may be considering writing her own memories after the success of Prince Harry's tell-all "Spare," The Duke of Sussex has been quoted as saying he had enough material for two books but left a lot of material out because he knew it would upset the royal family. If Meghan does pen her life story would she possibly use any of the information that Harry left out of his bestseller?

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said he believes Harry's memoir was written out of revenge and will still seek ways to hurt the royal family even though Spare is already published. Should Meghan write her life story would it be as popular as her husband's book or would it flop? The world was eager to find out what secrets Prince Harry would reveal about the royals but will the public pay to hear Markle's point of view when so much has already been shared?

The rift with the royal family is both public and bitter and I cannot see how Harry or Meghan could possibly be trusted in any future dealings with them as the coronation approaches."

Fitzwilliams believes things are so bad that the Sussexes should not attend the coronatin of King Charles even though the monarch has enlisted Prime Minister Justin Welby to try to broker peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. If the Duke and Duchess do attend the May 6 ceremony and she later writes a tell-all the friction is sure to be fresh with the royal family and the drama will begin again.