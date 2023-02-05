Virginia residents are being warned of a possible listeria outbreak

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APSqv_0kdOBQ5h00
Listeria outbreak possible in VirginiaPhoto byCDConUnsplash

Listeria outbreak possible in the Commonwealth

Virginia residents are being warned of a possible outbreak of listeria related to premade sandwiches from "Fresh Ideation Food Group” in Maryland. The food products that are being recalled are :

premade sandwiches, wraps and salads, precut fruit and vegetables, packaged snack trays and cups, quinoa and noodle bowls, muffins and yogurt. Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh, Westin Label, Fresh Creative Cuisine, InReach, Orchard Bistro, Naval Academy 1845 Coffee, Dietz & Watson and Shaw’s

Anyone who has purchased any of these products is advised to throw them away and contact Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, for more information by calling 855-969-3338. A full listing of the
contaminated brands can be found at this link. Symptoms of listeria infection may include the following symptoms:

headaches, fever, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea. These symptoms can be more severe and even fatal for young children, elderly people, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems. So far, no one has reported getting sick from the contaminated food.

No reports of illness at this point

The recalled items can be identified by a Fresh Creative Cuisine label on the bottom of the label and have a sell-through or fresh-through date of Jan. 31, 2023, through Feb. 6, 2023. The contaminated products were sold in stores, vending machines, and by transportation providers in "multiple states, including the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia."

There have not been any illnesses reported and the recall was initiated after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Comments / 21

