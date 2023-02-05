General Hospital Spoilers: The Port Charles Addams Family will go on the run but one of them takes a dangerous detour

Photo by Road to GH Youtube screenshot

Port Charles residents will be in trouble on Spoon Island

They're creepy and they're kooky

Mysterious and spooky

They're all together ooky

The Addams family

Next week on General Hospital February Sweeps kicks into high gear when the Port Charles version of The Addams Family makes a prison break. The creepy and kooky Heather Webber (Alley Mills) will live out her dream as she escapes from Spring Ridge with her mysterious and kooky and altogether ooky baby daddy and daughter in tow. Heather, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) will take off for parts unknown and spoilers say Ryan will take a detour most likely a pit stop at Wyndemere.

Death is coming

Esme does not know that Ryan and Heather are her birth parents and she will probably be terrified to find that Dr. Chamberlain is not so locked in and can walk and talk. It's being suggested that Ava Jerome (Maura West) will murder Nikolas Casadine ( Adam Huss) and Auston Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) may help her dispose of the body. Spoilers say that Ryan will have scores to settle with both Ava and Felicia Scorpio (Kristian Wagoner) so things will become pretty dangerous.

Spoilers have said that Spoon Island will be filled with blood so Nikolas may not be the only corpse. Could Austin or his creepy cousin Mason (Nathanyel Gray) become victims? In the meantime, it's being suggested that Esme might give birth under these strange conditions and at the end of the tunnel she will remember her past and realize that she went over the parapet because of Ava, not Nikolas so stay tuned. A child that is a Cassadine and also related to the Port Charles Addams Family is unbelievable.