Prince Harry will only be a guest at the coronation of King Charles with no royal role

Prince Harry Photo by Sky News Youtube screenshot

Prince Harry's decision to leave royal life has consequences

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked away from full-time working royal duties they had no idea of the ramifications of their actions when it comes to protocol. If the duo attends the coronation of King Charles they will have no official roles and would be considered guests. Harry is blood family and the son of the monarch but when he left the UK for America he lost some of his privileges. The Duke of Sussex would have to sit in the audience and not be able to take part in the ceremony when his father is officially declared the King.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not given a statement regarding if they will or will not travel to the UK for the big event on May 6 but King Charles has enlisted Archbishop Justin Welby to make a deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Royal sources say the king believes there would be more damage done if his son and daughter-in-law "across the pond" are not in attendance at his coronation but a friend of Prince William says he is concerned about his younger brother pulling stunts to draw attention to himself and his wife.

Prince Harry might feel some kind of way about sitting in the audience and not having any role on his father's big day but this is the price he is paying for stepping down as a full-time working royal. In his book Spare the Duke of Sussex says there were five options on the table that he and Meghan could choose from and they wanted one where they could work part-time while living their brown lives. Queen Elizabeth chose the all-or-nothing option and now nothing is what Harry will have should he come to the UK for the coronation except a seat.