Prince William must accept that Prince Harry will be at the coronation although he is not in agreement

Prince William Photo by Heart Youtube video

Prince William has no choice but to go along with the wishes of King Charles

King Charles has enlisted the help of Archbishop Justin Welby in smoothing things over with Prince Harry so that his son and Meghan Markle will attend the May 6 coronation. This will probably be for appearance's sake much like the Fab Four walkabout after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The Daily Beast is reporting that an unnamed close friend of Prince William says the heir apparent to the throne is not in agreement but must because accept his father's decision.

“The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent. They haven’t spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon.If it was William’s coronation, Harry wouldn’t be on the list. It’s no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn’t there after everything he has said and done.”

King Charles's wishes must be obeyed

Prince William is said to be furious because of allegations made in Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" but he does not have the authority to keep his younger sibling away from their father's big day. William is concerned that Harry and Meghan might do something to turn attention to themselves and away from the purpose of the day. According to The Daily, Mail William is afraid his sibling will use the coronation for some type of stunt. The Duke of Sussex is said to be angry that he is being treated just like his uncle Prince Andrew and forced to simply show up and play nice.

"He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two 'problem Princes', when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.'

The New York Post says King Charles believes there will be more drama if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not show up but there has been no news from the Sussexes' representatives at this time saying whether they will or will not attend.