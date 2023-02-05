Valerie Bertinelli fans express concern about her wellbeing

Valerie Bertinelli Photo by Today video screenshot

Valerie Bertinelli's followers are expressing concern about her well-being based on statements she has made about both of her former husbands in recent months. initially the One Day at a Time and Hot in Cleveland star said "divorce sucks" and that she was not interested in being in a relationship again. She later decided to put a positive spin on the end of her marriage with Tom Vitali which was finalized in November by saying it was the "second best day of her life."

She shared several Instagram posts which gave the impression that divorcing Tom had brought some peace to her life. The actress next began sharing on social media how she was hurting over the anniversary of the death of her first husband Eddie Van Halen who was the father of her son Wolfgang. She posted about being at Eddie's bedside when he took his last breath, how he said he loved her just before dying, and she shared that he was her soul mate.

When fans questioned the actress who was seemingly obsessing over her first spouse by pointing out that Van Halen had a wife at the time of his death Bertinelli clapped back that her ex and Jamie Lezewski were separated at the time. Now, according to Yahoo Bertinelli is discussing the pain that divorce has brought to her life which is a 180 from saying the finalization of her marriage to Viteli was the second-best day of her life.

"It's so painful, but there's a release that happens that's really helpful," Bertinelli, 62, said of the physical therapy involving the body's connective tissues. "I believe that a lot of emotional pain is stored in the body, and I'm doing my best to heal from it in every way — my therapy, my journaling, my meditation, rolfing."

it sounds like the actress is doing all the right things as she goes through the healing process and she says she shares her journey with her followers because they can relate: "You've been through the same bullcrap that I have." Valerie Bertinelli has also candidly shared her ups and downs regarding her weight over the decades and said that her mental health "soared" once she threw away her scales Her followers have said she looks sad and depressed since divorcing Vitali and are concerned but it appears she has the tools to make it.