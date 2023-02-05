Wendy Williams Podcast may never take place due to ongoing issues with the talk show host

Wendy William Podcast is not moving forward Photo by This happened Youtube screnshot

Plans for Wendy Williams Podcast are not coming to fruition

Former Talk show host Wendy Williams talked a good game at the end of 2022 regarding her future plans but it looks as if she will not be able to follow through on her plans. She insisted to her fans that she was doing well after getting out of a wellness center/rehab and that she had celebrity guests lined up for her new Podcast.

Williams boasted that she would make more money with her new venture than she would have if her talks show continued which did not sound feasible for a startup venture and her situation now seems to have taken a different turn. Wendy is said to be spending all of her time in her penthouse and calling former associates asking them to go to dinner as if no time has elapsed.

The lack of a personal life seems to be taking a toll on the former host

Last August Yahoo revealed that Wendy had claimed she was married to a New York police officer named Henry but this turned out not to be true. Friends now say she laments being single and spends her time saying she desires to find someone to love. In October the talk show host shared details about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and his mistress which obviously still bothers her.

Fans were hoping that time in the wellness center would make a difference and that Williams would come back strong but she is still battling mental and physical health challenges. It does not look as if Wendy Williams will be able to follow through with her Podcast anytime soon if ever. Without a source of income, her financial woes will continue and this is a sad turn for such a promising talent.