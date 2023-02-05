Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer

Virginians may now have a reprieve from excessive utility rates Photo by Doris Morgan on Unsplash

Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills

Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.

“The Affordable Energy Act would be a major win for consumers, helping to prevent Virginians from being overcharged on their energy bills,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan (D – Richmond), patron of the senate version of the bill".

Everything should go as planned

This bipartisan decision to pass the Affordable Energy Bill and more closely regulate the rates charged by Appalachian, Dominion, and other power utilities show the power of Democrats and Republicans working together for a common good. Thsi bill should succeed, in giving the state the authority to cap excessive rates that pad the companies’ bottom lines.

Delegate R. Lee Ware (R – Powhatan) presented the bill to the committee, saying it would “protect utility ratepayers by restoring full and unalloyed review authority to the State Corporation CommissionThe purpose of the bill is to place caps on excessive rates that utility companies charge.

This is good news for Virginians who have been struggling with excessive heating and electric bills and have felt they had no recourse but now they do if all goes as planned.