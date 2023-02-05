Harmony was not beckoning Willow to heaven on General Hospital

Harmony as not taking Willow to heaven Photo by City TV GH video screenshot

Harmony might be taking Willow to the other place

Last week on General Hospital Willow Tait slipped into a coma and saw the woman who had raised her from a baby but was not her biological mother. Inga Cadrenal returned as Harmony Miller's spirit and beckoned her to come to the light where all was peaceful. Willow took Harmony's hand even as she heard Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) calling to her back in the hospital.

Harmony died in 2022 after being hit by a vehicle driven by Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). As she was dying she told Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she was Willow's birth mom. Willow went into early labor last week and had complications because she has leukemia. She coded and saw Harmony reaching out to her from the great beyond.

Willow will pull through

Traditionally when heaven is involved in soaps those who are from the afterlife are dressed in white but Ms. Miller was wearing a flowing black dress. Harmony had committed a number of crimes prior to her death so it's not likely based on the way they do it on soaps that she entered the pearly gates. Usually, on television black is associated with hell so Willow taking her mother's hand might lead her somewhere she does not want to go.

If the scene is revisited next week and Willow is not yet out of her coma General Hospital viewers might see a struggle between the two women's spirits. The light Harmony alludes to could turn into something else and Willow hears Michael and returns to her body. GH fans know that Willow will pull through but there is a lot of drama is coming soon so stay tuned.