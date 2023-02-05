The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers February 6-10: Boundaries are going to be crossed

Thomas and Hope clash this week Photo by B&B Youtube screenshot

Boundaries will be crossed on The Bold and the Beautiful

February sweeps is upon us and here is what fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have to look forward to in the coming week. Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) can't get Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) out of his system and he will devise a sneaky plan in order to spend time with her. Eventually, he will face the wrath of Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont ) for crossing the line.

Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) will be desperate and seek the help of someone she does not care that much for. Steffy will call on Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) where he mother is concerned and Brooke will make a compelling proposition to her new BFF and the two will make a pact. She will also defend Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) to Katie Spencer (Heather Tom). Katie is not 100% on board with the situation between Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Taylor so Brooke might have to help her see the light.

Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) will lash out at Thomas Forrester when apologizes for his recent error in judgment and Thomas will be stunned to find out how she really feels. B&B viewers had assumed that by now Terrible Tom would have wormed his way back into his family's good graces and he is pushing boundaries in an attempt to do so. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will speak is truth to his family this week so be sure to tune in this coming week to The Bold and the Beautiful and watch the drama unfold.