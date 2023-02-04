The Young and the Restless fans wonder what's happening with Mark Grossman, Sharon Case and Courtney Hope

Sally and Adam Photo by Y&R spoilers Youtube screenshot

Y&R fans are curious

Courtney Hope recently opened up about her character Sally Spectra's dilemma on The Young and the Restless. Sally is pregnant and the father could be either of Victor Newman's sons Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) or Nick Newman ( Josh Morrow). When asked which brother she prefers to be her character's baby daddy the actress said Sally and Sally are cut from the same cloth. She did not, however, elaborate on the images that showed up at the end of the year that seem to suggest that she and Grossman are dating in real-time and that Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) and Grossman had broken up.

Case and Grossman seemed to be a hot item for about three years although they did not talk much about their relationship in public. Pictures surfaced in September of Mark with Courtney on a Mexican beach but neither of the duo has said anything and neither has Case. On TheYoung and the Restless viewers have noticed that Sharon and Sally are never in any scenes together and Sharon basically is seen giving counsel from her coffee shop.

Y&R fans may never obtain answers

The actors have a right to their privacy but public figures have a difficult time keeping things secret in these days of social media. General Hospital viewers noticed Hope and Chad Duel (Michael Corinthos) on (General Hospital) had scrubbed their social media accounts of their wedding images and began saying they had broken up long before the couple announced it. Some fans are wondering if Grossman was the reason for the breakup and if this is why he is no longer with Case. It's been five months and nothing has been said in public by either of the three so it's possible The Young and the Restless fans who are curious might not get the answers they seek.